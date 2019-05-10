Laughing Squid

A Wily Team of Outdoor Cats Invade Their Human’s Home When Utility Person Leaves Back Door Open

The cooperative team of outdoor cats who defended their human’s yard from an incoming real dog and shied away from a meowing plush puppy, invaded their human’s house when a utility person accidentally left the back door open. The wily kitties went right to the food stores and began inviting their little friends from the neighborhood to join in. Needless to say, they stirred up a little trouble when their human saw significantly decreased levels of food the next day.

My dad called me that night and told me the amount of the cat food in the container decreased considerably and asked me to check the security camera footage to see who left the door open and how long it stayed open. So that’s how we came to know about this.





