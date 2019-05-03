Laughing Squid

A Trio of Outdoor Cats Are Taken by Surprise When a Plush Puppy Starts Meowing at Them

The cooperative team of outdoor cats who defended their human’s yard from an incoming real dog, were a little less brave when it came to a plush puppy that was meowing like a kitten. Their human strategically placed the stuffed toy in different places around the yard with the sound of mewling kittens constantly playing on a phone in the background. The cats were first cautious, then confused and then finally curious.

…today I introduced a meowing plush puppy to them. Needless to say, they were extremely confused when they met this puppy and heard the sound of kittens meowing coming from it.





