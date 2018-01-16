Laughing Squid

Our Cartoon President, An Animated Series About Donald Trump in a Cartoonish Parallel Universe

Comedian Stephen Colbert partnered with Showtime to produce Our Cartoon President, an animated, satirical 10-episode series that presents both Donald Trump and his administration in a cartoonish parallel universe. The series originated from a segment that regularly appeared on The Late Show and takes on prescient concerns and current events. The series premieres Sunday, February 11, 2018 on Showtime.

In this parallel cartoon universe, the Commander-in-Chief opens the White House doors for an “all access” look at a typical day in the life of the President of the United States, Donald Trump. Executive produced by multiple Emmy® winner Stephen Colbert and his Late Show executive producer, Chris Licht, this hilarious new 10-episode parody will follow the tru-ish misadventures of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, and his merry band of advisors and family members

Here are several of the Late Show segments that inspired the series.

