An Oscar Mayer Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwich With Candied Hot Dog Bits and Spicy Dijon Mustard Gelato

Like French’s mustard-flavored Cool Haus ice cream, the folks at Oscar Mayer announced that they have partnered with il laboratorio del gelato to create a hot dog-flavored ice cream sandwich with candied hot dog bits and a spicy dijon mustard ice cream. This “Ice-Dog” will be offered in New York City via an ice-cream themed Weinermobile during the week of August 12, 2019.

Being that both companies are introducing their unusual flavors at the same time, have engaged in a friendly Twitter conversation.

