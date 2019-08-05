An Oscar Mayer Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwich With Candied Hot Dog Bits and Spicy Dijon Mustard Gelato

Like French’s mustard-flavored Cool Haus ice cream, the folks at Oscar Mayer announced that they have partnered with il laboratorio del gelato to create a hot dog-flavored ice cream sandwich with candied hot dog bits and a spicy dijon mustard ice cream. This “Ice-Dog” will be offered in New York City via an ice-cream themed Weinermobile during the week of August 12, 2019.

For curious taste buds, here are the delicious ingredients for Oscar Mayer's Ice Dog Sandwich–the hottest ? this summer:

?Candied Hot Dog Bits

?Hot Dog Sweet Cream

?Spicy Dijon Gelato

Being that both companies are introducing their unusual flavors at the same time, have engaged in a friendly Twitter conversation.

