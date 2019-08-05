An Oscar Mayer Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwich With Candied Hot Dog Bits and Spicy Dijon Mustard Gelato

Like French’s mustard-flavored Cool Haus ice cream, the folks at Oscar Mayer announced that they have partnered with il laboratorio del gelato to create a hot dog-flavored ice cream sandwich with candied hot dog bits and a spicy dijon mustard ice cream. This “Ice-Dog” will be offered in New York City via an ice-cream themed Weinermobile during the week of August 12, 2019.
#NationalIceCreamSandwichDay has never seen anything as delicious as this. Want to try the finest hot dog ice cream ever? It's coming to NYC the week of 8/12 ?? pic.twitter.com/6pk6p8RfFo
— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 2, 2019
Do you hear that song?! ?? That’s the sweet and delicious sound of Oscar Mayer Ice Dog Sandwich. Keep an ??and ?out for the @Wienermobile in NYC the week of 8/12 to get your taste buds in on this. #OscarMayerIceCream pic.twitter.com/6NhpVSUl6T
— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 1, 2019
For curious taste buds, here are the delicious ingredients for Oscar Mayer's Ice Dog Sandwich–the hottest ? this summer:
?Candied Hot Dog Bits
?Hot Dog Sweet Cream
?Spicy Dijon Gelato
?Cookie Bun
(Yes, this is real! Want to try it? DM us to find out how) #OscarMayerIceCream pic.twitter.com/Fa28xoLPfA
— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 1, 2019
Being that both companies are introducing their unusual flavors at the same time, have engaged in a friendly Twitter conversation.
Who eats just mustard @Frenchs? Condiments were made for Oscar Mayer hot dogs. Say hello to the Oscar Mayer Ice Dog Sandwich – ? flavored ice cream, made with our better hot dogs, sandwiched with spicy mustard ?. Do you want to try this? Coming in August? #OscarMayerIceCream
— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 1, 2019
. @OscarMayer you’re welcome to our pint any day! Enjoy #Frenchs #MustardIceCream your way — even if it’s with a hotdog. pic.twitter.com/NU2TM0Y8oR
— French's (@Frenchs) August 1, 2019
via CNET
