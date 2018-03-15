The Biological Origin of the Word ‘Meme’

In a viral episode of Today I Found Out, host Simon Whistler explains how the word ‘meme’ originated, for what the word was intended and the controversial biologist who came up with the word in the first place.
“Meme” was coined by the often controversial evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins in his 1976 book, The Selfish Gene. … Dawkins was hoping that the word would be used as a unit of human cultural transmission, such as a melody, fashion, or catch-phrase, with the idea evolving as it spreads and time passes.