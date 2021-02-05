Orchestral Arrangement of Black Sabbath’s ‘Iron Man’

Musician Micky Tejada and Epic Symphonic Rock (previously) performed a wonderfully sonorous arrangement of the iconic Black Sabbath song “Iron Man”. At the end of the song, guitarist Charlie Parra del Riego, who was playing his Flying V, added in a bit of harmonic flair reminiscent of the late, greatly missed Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen.

This performance took place in 2019 at Teatro Municipal de Lima in Peru.

Black Sabbath’s Iron Man Orchestral Version plus a little surprise courtesy of Randy Rhoads. Produced and arranged by Micky Tejada, recorded live from a show in Lima Perú at the “Plaza Norte Theater” / “Teatro Plaza Norte.

The group also performed a symphonic medley of Black Sabbath songs in their studio.