Astute Orangutan Washes Her Hands Thoroughly After Seeing Her Human Caretakers Do the Same

A very astute orangutan named Sandra who lives at the Center for Great Apes in Miami, Florida saw her human caretakers paying more attention to washing their hands and proceeded to do the same.

Sandra sat down in front of a bucket, took the brush from the soapy water and began scrubbing away.

She definitely scrubbed her hands for longer than 20 seconds, good job Sandra! Sandra is taking extra precautions and making sure her hands are extra clean!

Another orangutan at the center named Ripley demonstrated how to maintain proper social distance.


