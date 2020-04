Ze Frank (previously) hilariously introduces the little known Oppih, a type of snub-nosed anteater. This elusive creature is found in warmer climates, has poor eyesight and is a vacuum feeder that uses negative pressure to “suck ants out of the ground”. Frank goes on to talk about other varietals of the species before laughingly reversing himself with the reveal.

Backward hippos just made me laugh so much I thought maybe you might laugh too.