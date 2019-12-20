A Beautiful Operatic Cover of ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Performed With Harmonica, Piano and Soprano Singer

While traveling aboard a Holland America cruise ship as a performer, world champion harmonica player Cy Leo encountered pianist Roy Tan and opera singer Annette Wardell at lunch one day. The three musicians decided to perform together and determined that covering “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen would be appropriate since the film of the same name was being shown on the cruise.

(translated) Coincidentally, the ship is playing a movie this week, Bohemian Rhapsody. I said, why not choose this song? Roy agreed without saying a word. However, when talking about it, we really didn’t think the original song was so complicated. And Roy and I have never really studied this song!

Yet, despite Cy’s reservations, the performance was beautiful. An operatic cover that seamlessly blended harmonica, piano, and a soprano singer. The audience truly appreciated it as well.

(translated) Two days in the morning, we all complained, “I couldn’t sleep yesterday, my head was full of Mama Mia …” Finally, last night, at Westerdam’s last performance. We use this Bohemian Rhapsody as the finale of the concert. I remember that every moment on the stage, I was enjoying the happiness filled with notes. Then we accepted the warmest applause I’ve ever heard on the boat, two days of sleepless sleep, and everything was worth it.

