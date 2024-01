The Hilarious Lengths Humans Will Go to Accommodate Their Beloved Cats

Cats With Their Tongues Out put together a funny compilation from individual videos that Emma from Kuzco plus Cleo posted about the many strange and delightful things humans will do and the lengths they will go in order to accommodate the beloved cats in their lives. This includes opening cans in the closet, recycling cardboard boxes inside the home, sneaking out of the house, and moving nosy felines off the counter.

Only cat owners will understand