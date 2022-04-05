An Amazing One-Hour 360° POV Model Train Ride Through Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg, Germany

A model train takes viewers on an amazing 360° ride around and through the amazing sights at Miniatur Wunderland in Speicherstadt, Hamburg, Germany. A camera was placed on the train in order to offer a first-person POV look at the various international sections of the permanent exhibition.

We put the new camera train on the layout and let it run through all sections once.

Included in this tour were miniature versions of such cities, sites, and countries as Scandinavia, Las Vegas, Switzerland, Rome, Monaco, and Rio de Janeiro, just to name a few.