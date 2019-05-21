TV Star and His Stunt Double Explore the Last Days of the Golden Age in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Sony Pictures has released the trailer for Quentin Tarantino‘s 9th film entitled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (previously) in which a television actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) try to break into the strangely unfamiliar film industry.

The storylines of other characters, both famous and infamous, are threaded throughout the film as a memoir to Hollywood’s Golden Age. This film features an all-star cast that includes Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Dakota Fanning as Squeaky Fromme, Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Bruce Dern as George Spahn and the late Luke Perry as Canadian actor Wayne Maunder, just to name a few.

The film will be in theaters on July 26, 2019.