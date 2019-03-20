TV Star and His Stunt Double Try to Break Into Film In Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

In Quentin Tarantino‘s ninth feature film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, famous TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) try to break into a strangely unfamiliar film industry together during the raucously changing year of 1969. Damian Lewis plays a tough Steve McQueen and Mike Moh fully embodies the spirit of the legendary Bruce Lee.

Quentin Tarantino’s ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore.

A separate storyline addresses the infamous Tate murders carried out by Manson Family. The ill-fated Sharon Tate is played by lookalike Margot Robbie. This film also marks Luke Perry‘s final acting role before his tragic death on March 4, 2019.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is scheduled for release in July 2019.