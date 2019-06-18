A Remarkable Self-Feeding Vertical Elevator That Safely Lifts Bulk Materials With a Giant Rotating Spiral

The ever-adventuring Tom Scott paid a visit to Olds Engineering, a metalwork foundry in Maryborough, Australia. Within the walls of the foundry sits a remarkable self-feeding vertical elevator that lifts bulk materials with the motion of a giant rotating spiral. The vacuum tube around the spiral suppresses dust, which greatly limits the risk of explosion.

Peter Olds, the proprietor of the shop, told Scott that he came up with the idea in 2003 and ran with a power drill at first.