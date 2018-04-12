Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Jackson Browne Opens Up to Sam Jones About Songwriting, Audience Selfies and Flying Tortillas

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In 2016, the great Jackson Browne sat down with Sam Jones of the interview series Off Camera and spoke about his songwriting process, how he came to write the very profound lyrics of “These Days” at the tender age of 16 and told a funny story about an audience member taking a selfie with while he was singing.

It was a get-out-the-vote drive. Scott Thurston and I are playing the acoustic show and the stage is only like one foot high. I’m playing…I mean like there’s people there, they you know really love you and there are people there they..couldn’t care less, but evidently somebody who really did think it was a big deal that I was playing there. But then he literally stepped up there while I’m singing and takes a picture of himself with me… It’s the same time somebody broke out a pack of tortillas and literally these people who were throwing the tortillas were sort of “tortilla the blue sky”.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP