Jackson Browne Opens Up to Sam Jones About Songwriting, Audience Selfies and Flying Tortillas

In 2016, the great Jackson Browne sat down with Sam Jones of the interview series Off Camera and spoke about his songwriting process, how he came to write the very profound lyrics of “These Days” at the tender age of 16 and told a funny story about an audience member taking a selfie with while he was singing.

It was a get-out-the-vote drive. Scott Thurston and I are playing the acoustic show and the stage is only like one foot high. I’m playing…I mean like there’s people there, they you know really love you and there are people there they..couldn’t care less, but evidently somebody who really did think it was a big deal that I was playing there. But then he literally stepped up there while I’m singing and takes a picture of himself with me… It’s the same time somebody broke out a pack of tortillas and literally these people who were throwing the tortillas were sort of “tortilla the blue sky”.