A Fascinating Video Chart That Calculates the Odds of Possessing a Rare Superpower Human Mutation

Comparison vlogger Reigarw has put together a fascinating video chart that calculates at the odds of possessing rare human superpowers.
Included in this list are various sleeping habits, high IQ levels, ambidexterity, photographic memory, speed, endurance, visual acuity, and supertasting. Also plotted in this chart are the odds of having an amazing resistance to such things as fire, alcohol, sleep, low oxygen, pain, and poison.
From being immune to pain and electricity, to being a prodigy in music, art or even a human calculator, we shall compare the rarest superpower humanity ever known. What is the probability of being ambidextrous, having unbreakable bones or even super endurance? How many people have Myostatin related muscle hypertrophy? How many are born with a superior IQ above 178? Odds of being born with 5+ octave range or tetrachromacy color vision?