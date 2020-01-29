A Fascinating Video Chart That Calculates the Odds of Possessing a Rare Superpower Human Mutation

Comparison vlogger Reigarw has put together a fascinating video chart that calculates at the odds of possessing rare human superpowers.

Included in this list are various sleeping habits, high IQ levels, ambidexterity, photographic memory, speed, endurance, visual acuity, and supertasting. Also plotted in this chart are the odds of having an amazing resistance to such things as fire, alcohol, sleep, low oxygen, pain, and poison.