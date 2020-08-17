A Face Mask Covered in Colorful Octopus Tentacles

Online retailer Brave New Look is selling a wonderful protective, reusable face mask covered in colorful octopus tentacles. The mask itself is made of soft breathable cotton and has a pocket on the inside to insert a PM 2.5 filter.

The 2.5 refers to the 2.5 micron measurement (and smaller) of particles that these filters are designed to capture. These PM2.5 particles are so small they can get inhaled deep into the lungs and absorbed into the bloodstream.

If tentacles are not your thing, they also have a cute kitty cat face mask.

Thanks Jennifer Glennon!