A Face Mask Covered in Colorful Octopus Tentacles

Tentacle Protective Face Mask Filter

Online retailer Brave New Look is selling a wonderful protective, reusable face mask covered in colorful octopus tentacles. The mask itself is made of soft breathable cotton and has a pocket on the inside to insert a PM 2.5 filter.

The 2.5 refers to the 2.5 micron measurement (and smaller) of particles that these filters are designed to capture. These PM2.5 particles are so small they can get inhaled deep into the lungs and absorbed into the bloodstream.

Tentacle Protective Face Mask Side

Tentacle Protective Face Mask Folded

Tentacle Protective Face Mask Adjustable Ear Loops

Tentacle Protective Face Mask Adjustable Fit

If tentacles are not your thing, they also have a cute kitty cat face mask.

Cat Whisker Mask

