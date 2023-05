Adorable Octopus Tentacle Ear Plugs

Seed Lampwork shared a wonderful set of octopus tentacle earplugs. The plug goes into the ear while the tentacle remains on the exterior in an adorable way. These are made of PVC and come in many different colors.

Thank you for finding octopus earplugs. This product is a remake toy made of PVC, not glass. For inquiries regarding this product, please contact Ikimon Co., Ltd.

via My Modern Met