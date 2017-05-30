Laughing Squid

How Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Involves a Great Deal More Than Wanting Things Kept Tidy

In an informative episode of Life Noggin, narrator Pat Graziosi aka Blocko explains the symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), its debilitating features and the way it is treated. Blocko also cautions against the casual use of the term OCD as it may be upsetting to those who suffer from the disorder.

For those suffering, it can hurt to hear others use the term OCD without understanding what it means. You might say you have OCD because you like things to be organized, but it’s a passing thought that you could shrug off. Having real OCD means not being able to let go of those thoughts.

