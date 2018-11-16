Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Worthy Kickstarter Campaign to Fund a ‘Now I Know’ YouTube Channel Based Upon the Daily Newsletter

by at on

Dan Lewis, the masterful fact gathering storyteller behind the exceptoinal Now I Know daily email newsletter and two fascinating books of random facts based upon that newsletter – Now I Know and Now I Know More, is raising funds through Kickstarter in order to launch a YouTube channel of the same name. According to Lewis, he’d wanted to do this for a long time, but video has been a “struggle”. Luckily for Lewis, “friend and screensaver” Matt Silverman stepped in to help and to host.

I’ve written more than 1,000 surprising, strange, and interesting stories over the years and I’m always looking for other ways to spread the fun. Like the two books and even one of those fact-a-day calendar things. But video? That’s been a struggle. I’m not a video producer and in any case, it takes a ton of time to publish the email newsletter. So I can’t do this myself. I’ve talked to a lot of promising collaborators over the years, but those would-be channels all fizzled. Except for this one. I’ve known Matt for years and a few months ago, we started talking, and then we started working. Now, I have a model that works. It just needs a push.

Lewis and Silverman have already created original content for two videos – The “Tree That Owns Itself” and “Where Does All the Lost Luggage Go?”

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP