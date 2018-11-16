A Worthy Kickstarter Campaign to Fund a ‘Now I Know’ YouTube Channel Based Upon the Daily Newsletter

Dan Lewis, the masterful fact gathering storyteller behind the exceptoinal Now I Know daily email newsletter and two fascinating books of random facts based upon that newsletter – Now I Know and Now I Know More, is raising funds through Kickstarter in order to launch a YouTube channel of the same name. According to Lewis, he’d wanted to do this for a long time, but video has been a “struggle”. Luckily for Lewis, “friend and screensaver” Matt Silverman stepped in to help and to host.

I’ve written more than 1,000 surprising, strange, and interesting stories over the years and I’m always looking for other ways to spread the fun. Like the two books and even one of those fact-a-day calendar things. But video? That’s been a struggle. I’m not a video producer and in any case, it takes a ton of time to publish the email newsletter. So I can’t do this myself. I’ve talked to a lot of promising collaborators over the years, but those would-be channels all fizzled. Except for this one. I’ve known Matt for years and a few months ago, we started talking, and then we started working. Now, I have a model that works. It just needs a push.

Do me a favor and subscribe to the new Now I Know YouTube channel: 1) Click this: https://t.co/OYSfJVDLfW 2) Click "Subscribe" 3) There is no third step. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/lWaoVDbGnW — Dan Lewis (@DanDotLewis) November 16, 2018

Excited to share that I'm hosting a brand new show based on @DanDotLewis's world-renowned trivia newsletter NOW I KNOW! As it turns out, video is more expensive to make than email, so we need your help on Kickstarter!https://t.co/eHDkNOdkDP pic.twitter.com/dRBWtBPCg2 — Matt Silverman (@Matt_Silverman) November 15, 2018

Lewis and Silverman have already created original content for two videos – The “Tree That Owns Itself” and “Where Does All the Lost Luggage Go?”

