A Mind Bending Paper Sculpture of The Notorious B.I.G. That Stretches Out Like an Accordion

Artist Felix Semper has created an incredible bust commemorating the late, great The Notorious B.I.G entitled “Big Poppa“, which upon first look appears to be made of stone. Amazingly, however the sculpture is made completely of paper glued in such a way that it gives way to a satisfying accordion stretch when pulled. The effect is absolutely mind bending.

Made from layers of glued paper. The bust can be transformed to stretch, twist, elongate and retract. This fluid movement gives the sculpture a playful mobility as opposed to the traditional esthetic. …This paper sculpture took over 3 months to make, it was all hand made. I was immersed in Biggie’s music and culture as well as paintings while I was creating this sculpture.