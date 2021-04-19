Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

How the World’s First Cruise Ship Tunnel Will Be Built to Bypass the Treacherous Stadhavet Sea in Norway

by on

Architectural blog The B1M takes a look at the newly approved Stad Ship Tunnel in Norway that will bypass the treacherous Stadhavet Sea at its narrowest point. The tunnel will accommodate cruise ships and other large sea vehicles, the first of its kind. The work begins in 2022 and will take up to four years to complete.

This crazy project is the answer to a problem that’s existed for more than a thousand years. Quite literally since the time of the Vikings, traversing the Stadhavet Sea has meant a treacherous journey for boats. Bypassing it could be lucrative for the country’s tourism sector, while other industries and trades would benefit from safer passage.

via Digg


Host your WordPress site with Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved