Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

North Bergen New Jersey High School Drama Club Performs a Fantastic Stage Adaptation of ‘Alien’

by at on

Alien the Musical Play

The talented students of the North Bergen High School Drama Club took on a really ambitious project of adapting the classic Ridley Scott film Alien into a theatrical production. According to those in attendance, the performance was simply out of this world. The club created stage props and scenery out of recycled items, making the performance even more respectable. In fact, it proved so popular that the students decided to add more shows in the near future. And a badass trailer to boot.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved