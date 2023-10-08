A Compilation of Melodic North American Bird Songs

The Animal Sounds channel put together a naturally melodic compilation of ten of the most beautiful bird songs from species in North America.

Some birds stand out for their tuneful, beautiful songs. Who are these gifted singers of the bird world? In today’s video you will find a compilation of the most beautiful bird songs in North America.

These birds include the Baltimore oriole, yellow warbler, gray catbird, wood thrush, song sparrow, bobolink, house finch, western meadowlark, canyon wren, and the common loon.