How Non-Bakeable Food Reacts to High Oven Heat

Photo Owl Time Lapse compiled timelapse footage showing how different foods react to the high temperature of an oven. The food includes some that are made to be cooked at high heat, such as meats and bread. They also included other “non-bakeable” foods that are best kept chilled, such as various fruits, fruit spreads, ice pops, ice cream, and certain cheeses. The end results for these were weird at best.

This video shows you a whole bunch of different food items being time lapsed in a regular oven. Things you would normally put in the oven like various meat, croissants etc, but also other things that don’t belong in it, like grapes, watermelon, jelly, and ice cream.

via Boing Boing