Taiwanese Boy Rocks Out an Incredible Cover of Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ on a Ukulele

Feng E, a young busking musician from Taiwan, effortlessly rocked out a brilliant cover of the classic Nirvana song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in his home studio.

Several months earlier, Feng E appeared on the Ellen Show, where he told the jovial host (through an interpreter) when and how he learned how to play the ukulele before performing a lightning fast solo for the audience. Afterward, Ellen presented him with a playable LEGO ukulele.

Eleven-year-old Feng E went viral with a video of him playing the ukulele on the streets of Taiwan, and he brought his talents all the way to Los Angeles to show Ellen!

At the age of 10, Feng E. showcased his skills with an original song to a standing ovation on Asia’s Got Talent 2017. He so impressed the judges that they gave him the honor of ringing the “golden buzzer”.

via Boing Boing