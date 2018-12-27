Laughing Squid

A Brilliant Animation of the Story Behind Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Narrated by T-Bone Burnett

In the animated short “Drawn & Recorded: Teen Spirit” by Drew Christie of Kalakala Animation, narrator T-Bone Burnett tells the story behind the famous 1991 Nirvana song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and how it all stemmed from a drunken night of antics shared by Kurt Cobain and Bikini Kill lead singer Katherine Hanna. Burnett pulls no punches about the late Cobain, particularly since he didn’t know at the time that he was writing about deodorant for teenagers.

Find out how the scent of a woman inspired Kurt Cobain to write an anthem for the ages.

This film is part of an ongoing series by director Drew Curtis.

via Vimeo Staff Picks




