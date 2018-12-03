Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Nine Conjoined Remote Controlled Planes Fly as One

by at on

Flex 9 attached RC Planes Take Flight

Remote control hobbyist Ran D. St. Clair quite ingeniously created the Flex-Plane X-9, a line of nine RC planes attached wingtip-to-wingtip, and successfully set it aloft in the skies above Baylands Park in Sunnyvale, California with a little help from his friends. The line of conjoined airplanes soared smoothly as a single unit, although the landing was a bit rough.

Ran D. St.Clair has taken his Flex-Plane idea to the next level. Now, he has 9 individual airplanes connected together to fly as 1. That’s right folks, 9 airplanes, with 1 controller to rule them all!…lol

Flex Plane X 9 Landing Hard

St.Clair explained and demonstrated how he built his Flex-Plane X-9.

Videographer Tim Rodriguez also provided a drone’s eye view of the Flex-Plane X-9’s flight that day.

via The Awesomer



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP