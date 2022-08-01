A Wonderful ‘Star Trek’ Compilation That Pays Tribute to Nichelle Nichols as Lieutenant Uhura

Trekker John DiMarco compiled footage from the original Star Trek, the first six films of the franchise, and Star Trek: The Animated Series to pay loving respect to the inimitable Nichelle Nichols who passed away peacefully on July 30, 2022. This compilation truly captures Nichols’ trailblazing portrayal of Lieutenant Nyota Uhura, a role that inspired many and will continue to do so for many generations to come.

This was a sad day for Star Trek fans, due to the passing of the legendary Nichelle Nichols, who played Uhura in classic Trek. In tribute, please enjoy this compilation of memorable Uhura moments from The Original Series, The Animated Series, and the first six Star Trek films.

Nichols was also a talented dancer and vocalist, as demonstrated throughout the series.