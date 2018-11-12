A Montage of Tenacious New Yorkers Attempting to Cross the Street During the 2018 NYC Marathon

Jeff Seal, a comedian, filmmaker, urban explorer and self-described idiot partnered with the Libbey Brothers, to create a hilarious montage of tenacious New Yorkers attempting to cross the street during the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon and set the footage to the dramatic instrumental theme from the film Chariots of Fire. While some had difficulty going the distance, others emerged victorious on the other side of the street. Seal told a commenter that he got the idea from attending the marathon in 2017.

It occurred to me while watching the marathon last year so this year I showed up with two cameras. I filmed this on my phone last year. …I love the NYC Marathon but one of my favorite parts is watching people trying to cross the street.