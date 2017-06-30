A Brilliant Montage Capturing New York City’s Gritty Beauty Through Highly Representative Film Scenes

Filmmaker Sergio Rojo has created an absolutely brilliant montage of the gritty beauty of New York City throughout the years by using highly representative scenes from an impressive list of films.

A compilation of films set in this incredible city: The Apartment (1960)

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

West Side Story (1961)

Planet of the Apes (1968)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

The Godfather (1972)

Taxi Driver (1976)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Annie Hall (1977)

The Warriors (1979)

Hair (1979)

Manhattan (1979)

Fame (1980)

Escape from New York (1981)

Tootsie (1982)

Annie (1982)

Once Upon A Time in America (1984)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

Wall Street (1987)

Big (1988)

Oliver and Company (1988)

When Harry met Sally (1989)

Ghostbusters 2 (1989)

Ghost (1990)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Teen Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Léon: the Professional (1994)

Men in Black (1997)

Godzilla (1998)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Stuart Little (1999)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

American Psycho (2000)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Serendipity (2001)

Gangs of New York (2002)

Phone Booth (2002)

Daredevil (2003)

The Terminal (2004)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Hellboy (2004)

Rent (2005)

King Kong (2005)

Madagascar (2005)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Night at the Museum (2006)

I Am Legend (2007)

Across the Universe (2007)

Enchanted (2007)

Cloverfield (2008)

27 Dresses (2008)

Bolt (2008)

Precious (2009)

Watchmen (2009)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010)

Black Swan (2010)

Devil (2010)

Eat, Pray, Love (2010)

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)

Shame (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Begin Again (2014)

Birdman (2014)

Brooklyn (2015)

The Walk (2015)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)

Collateral Beauty (2016)

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)