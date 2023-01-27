The Colorful History of New York City’s Subway System

Michael Wyetzner of Michielli + Wyetzner Architects spoke to Architectural Digest about the long and colorful history of the New York City subway system in chronological order. He specifically noted how each station was built, the type of material that was used, how the different tunneling techniques used evolved over time, and the design of the stations and signs.

