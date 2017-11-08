Laughing Squid

A Gorgeous Timelapse Montage of New York City’s Iconic Skyline Taken From Different Vantage Points

Filmmaker Julian Tryba has created “NYC Skyline“, a gorgeous timelapse montage capturing the iconic Manhattan skyline from different vantage points around the city. This project took Tryba almost three years to complete, but by partnering with 929Media on commercial shoots, he was able to gain access to some of the most exclusive real estate in New York City.

I visited New York City for the first time in 2015 and I was mesmerized by the skyline, the city was unlike anything I had imagined. At the time, I had just left my engineering role at GE Aviation to pursue my dream job as a time-lapse specialist. After a day of exploring New York, I decided Manhattan would be the subject of my next film.

