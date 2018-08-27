Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Wonderfully Touching Video Tribute to the Life of Legendary Playwright Neil Simon (1927-2018)

by at on

With the sad news about the death of legendary playwright Neil Simon at the age of 91, The New York Times posted a wonderfully touching video tribute that included footage from a 2008 interview. This memorial also cites examples from Simon’s prolific writing career, how he used his own personal history as a guide, how he learned to how to write plays and how he created a new form of comedy that used humor as a storytelling device.

He redefined comedy, using humor not simply to entertain, but to tell soulful stories about the frictions of urban life and family intimacy. …After a number of plays about his failed marriages, Simon returned to writing about his childhood struggles in Jewish working-class New York.



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP