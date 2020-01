Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

kiboko, a video editor who focuses on drum tracks, took the iconic Toronto Pearson Airport inspired instrumental “YYZ” by Rush and brought the audio of Neil Peart‘s drumming to the forefront while quieting Geddy Lee‘s bass and Alex Lifeson‘s guitar.

This simple effect showcases just how amazing Peart was and how much the musical world now misses him since his tragic death on January 7, 2020.