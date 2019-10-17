Artemis Astronauts Share Risks and Rewards of Deep Space Exploration in the NASA Video ‘Space Is Hard’

While preparing for the 2020 launch of the Artemis Moon to Mars mission, NASA has released “Space Is Hard”, an honest video in which astronauts and mission employees share their feelings about the challenges and triumphs of deep space exploration. The prospect of traveling so far into the solar system is both fearsome and exciting at the same time.

Team members from NASA’s #Artemis program share the risks and rewards of this next era of exploration. Artemis will push the boundaries of human exploration and send the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024, preparing for missions to Mars and beyond.

The Artemis astronauts will be sporting a redesigned Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) suit as well as a bright orange Orion Crew Survival System suit.