In response to a viewer’s query, musician Davide Biale better known as Davie504 used a whirling fidget spinner to use as an ad-hoc pick for a wicked bass solo. It seemed to work for a while, that until the plastic gadget stopped spinning.

NEW VIDEO! Using a fidget spinner to play the bass… Gotta follow dem trendshttps://t.co/Evs2caZKpA — Davie504 (@Davie504bass) May 10, 2017