Musician Fills His Acoustic Guitar With Water to Get a Subtle Swishing Sound When He Plays

Musician Bernth took a blue pail of water and poured it into his acoustic guitar to achieve a subtle swishing sound that would accompany his original song “Waterworks”. Sadly, this performance would be the guitar’s last, as wood swells with moisture, although it was quite a performance to go out on.

By rocking it back and forth, the water sounds mix with my playing. You can barely hear it with subtle movements. This is the last song I’ll ever be able to play on this guitar.

