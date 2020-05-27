Musician Draws a Face Onto His Bearded Chin to Amuse His Children Who Happily Fed Him Treats

While grounded from touring, British musician Trevor Newnham amusingly drew a face onto his bearded chin, covered up his eyes and nose before turning to his young children. The children were beside themselves with glee as they fed all sorts of goodies into the mouth of their silly father’s alter ego. Singer Sarah O’Shea, the children’s mother, captured this adorable scene as it unfolded.

This was the first time my husband did this and both being musicians, we’re quite often coming up with creative ideas to entertain the children.