Remarkable Timelapse of Mushroom Growth in 30 Days

Photographer Jens of Another Perspective (previously) captured the remarkable process of growing mushrooms from tiny spores into beautiful capped giants over the course of 30 days through timelapse photography.
by Lori Dorn on
