The Complete Collection of Music Videos Played on MTV’s Headbanger’s Ball

Headbanger’s Ball was an iconic program that started on MTV in 1987 and was dedicated to all things heavy metal. Kevin Seal first hosted the show, then Adam Curry, and finally, Ricki Rachtman. It featured music videos, in-studio performances, and guest appearances by early hard rockers and heavy metal artists. This list includes bands such as Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Van Halen, AC/DC, Mötley Crüe, Ozzy Osbourne, Def Leppard, Anthrax, Motörhead, and Twisted Sister.

One dedicated fan has put together the complete collection of the 1,215 videos that were played from the show’s airing in 1987 until its demise.

via Open Culture