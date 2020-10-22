MTA Introduces a Redesigned NYC Live Subway Map

The New York City Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA), in partnership with Transit Innovation and Work & Co, has introduced a newly redesigned, digital interactive subway map that gives users real-time train updates with an ability to filter by station and time of day. This live map works across a variety of devices and also gives updates around accessibility and emergency issues.

The MTA Live Subway Map is a real-time digital map designed to help riders navigate New York City’s ever-evolving transportation network. Using the latest data, the map continually reroutes itself to show subway service right now, tonight, and this weekend. It also shares live train movement and times, entrance and exit locations, and tunnels for easy transfers.

The map is currently in Beta testing and is the first official redesign of the New York City subway map in four decades.