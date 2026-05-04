A Fun Parody of the Killers Song ‘Mr Brightside’ About Going to Bed Early While the Sun Is Still Up

The Holderness Family performed “It’s Bright Outside”, a fun yet fully age-appropriate parody of the 2004 song “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers, with lyrics about going to bed while the sun is still up. In the song, they blame the meal, the wine, and their Gen X status.

Coming out of the meal, and we are doing just fine.

We look at our watch, and it is 7:09.

We had one glass of wine. We’re running out of gas. It was only a glass. It was only a glass.

Now we’re falling asleep, and she’s calling a cab because we are Gen X and we still call cabs.

And we’re back at our house, and the sun is still out.

Are we staying up late now? There’s zero chance now.