The Incredible Variety of Uniquely Beautiful Moths

Adam Tanic of the educational channel Epic Wildlife listed 21 of the most uniquely beautiful moths from all over the world. Tanic also provided fascinating information about each species including locale, feeding habits,visibility, lifespan and why their specific designs help them evade predators.

Did you know there are an estimated 160 thousand species of these insects they’re closely related to butterflies and belong to the same order but experts think they evolved much earlier, around 190 million years ago. Since they’re often regarded as pests, they don’t always get the same affection that’s given to butterflies but …there are plenty of moths that are just as unusual and unique as their cousins.

Tanic is raising funds for Ranch Island Rescue, an animal shelter in Las Vegas, Nevada with this video.