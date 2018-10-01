Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Remarkable Footage of a Giant Moth Drinking the Tears of a Sleeping Antbird in the Brazilian Amazon Rainforest

by at on

Moth Drinking Birds Tears

Brazilian researcher Leandro João Carneiro de Lima Moraes, a biologist at the National Institute of Amazonian Research who studies local rainforest wildlife, captured the remarkable sight of a giant moth drinking the tears of a sleeping antbird. While it’s a bit more common to see butterflies drinking from turtles’ tears, this interaction proved so rare that Moraes published a paper in the Ecological Society of America journal Ecology.

In what is perhaps the strangest update we’ve heard from ecologists in a while, a Brazilian researcher has documented – on video – a moth feeding on the tears of a sleeping bird.

It’s also interesting to note that while the moth was drinking the tears of the sleeping bird, a parasitic mosquito was happy to drink the bird’s blood for a while as well.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP