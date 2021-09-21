Long Island Middle School Sets Guinness World Record for the Most Cereal Boxes Toppled Like Dominos

While conducting a food drive for local pantries, the students of Long Beach Middle School decided to see if they could break the Guinness World Record for the “most cereal boxes toppled in a domino fashion”. The students were successful in this task, toppling more than 6,000 cereal boxes down the school hallway after classes had ended. While the students were aiming to collect 3,500 boxes of cereal, they wound up collecting over 6,000 boxes, all of which were donated to the pantry once the record was broken.

A record previously held by The Rock’s Seven Bucks Digital Studios, Long Beach Middle School stacked these cereal boxes and donated the entire lot to food banks in the New York area.