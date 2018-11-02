Laughing Squid

Morrissey Covers the Classic Pretenders Song ‘Back On the Chain Gang’ in a 1960s Style Showcase Video

The enigmatic yet quite subdued Morrissey (formerly of The Smiths) covered the classic Pretenders song “Back on the Chain Gang” (with only a bit of word changes) as a bonus track for the deluxe edition of his 2017 album Low in High School. The accompanying sepia toned video calls back to a 1960s talk show performance or music showcase style show, complete with gogo dancers in short dresses swaying behind the band.

Low in High School” Deluxe Edition available to pre-order now. Includes bonus vinyl w/ 4 new tracks including Back on the Chain Gang Cover & 5 Live Recordings + Art Print.

The Deluxe Edition of Low in High School is available to pre-order for release on December 7, 2018



