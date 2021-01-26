A Wonderful Old-Timey Cover of the Monty Python Song ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life’

Old-timey, ukulele-playing musician Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq., who previously had No More F***s to give and sang a fitting tribute to the year 2020, has surfaced again with a jaunty acoustic cover of “Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life”.
A jaunty classic by the legendary Eric Idle from Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979).
This particular song, which was written by Monty Python‘s Eric Idle, was requested by Wild’s viewers and appears to offer a more positive view of the world. At least for a little while.
Always look on the right side of life
For life is quite absurd
And death’s the final word
You must always face the curtain with a bow
Forget about your sin
Give the audience a grin
Enjoy it, it’s your last chance anyhow
So always look on the bright side of death
Just before you draw your terminal breath
Life’s a piece of shit
When you look at it
Life’s a laugh and death’s a joke, it’s true
You’ll see it’s all a show
Keep ’em laughin’ as you go
Just remember that the last laugh is on you
And
Always look on the bright side of life
Always look on the right side of life…