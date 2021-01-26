A Wonderful Old-Timey Cover of the Monty Python Song ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life’

Old-timey, ukulele-playing musician Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq., who previously had No More F***s to give and sang a fitting tribute to the year 2020, has surfaced again with a jaunty acoustic cover of “Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life”.

A jaunty classic by the legendary Eric Idle from Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979).

This particular song, which was written by Monty Python‘s Eric Idle, was requested by Wild’s viewers and appears to offer a more positive view of the world. At least for a little while.