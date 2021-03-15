A Joyful Parody of ‘My Favorite Things’ Dedicated to the Fish and Animals of the Monterey Bay Aquarium

The staff of the Monterey Bay Aquarium (previously) in partnership with the Hartnell College Choir, performed “Aquarium Things”, a fun parody of “My Favorite Things” from the 1965 film Sound of Music with all the lyrics pertaining to the fish and aquatic animals who live there.

Join us in this special music video parody based on The Sound of Music’s iconic “Favorite Things”: Monterey Bay Aquarium presents “Aquarium Things”!!

The aquarium has been closed since the onset of the pandemic, which has caused the staff to feel a bit depressed but when they think about those in their care, they become happy (and very punny) once again.