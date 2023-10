Singer Performs Spooky Multi-Track Cover of ‘Monster Mash’ With His 10 Year Old Son

A Cappella singer Jared Halley performed a spooky multi-track cover of the classic Halloween song “Monster Mash” with his costumed 10 year old son Noah, singing background and dancing. Halley’s lead vocals certainly paid respect to the Bobby Pickett, the original singer and writer of the song. Noah certainly looked like he was having fun.

“Monster Mash” featuring my 10 yr old son Noah singing & dancing his little heart out

via Miss Cellania